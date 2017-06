FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A report from the Hartford State’s Attorney finds a Farmington police officer was justified in fatally shooting a 43-year-old man back in 2013.

The victim, Gregory Bendas, pulled out a weapon and pointed it at police. After multiple requests, Bendas refused to drop it.

That weapon ended up being a pellet gun.

The report finds that officers believed the weapon was a real handgun. According to the report, officers were found to have acted reasonably to the situation.