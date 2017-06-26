Gasoline prices fall ahead of July 4th weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Good news for the millions expected to travel over the long, busy fourth of July weekend.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline keeps dropping.

According to GasBuddy.com, you can expect to pay $2.41 on average for a gallon of gas in New Haven.

That’s down 2.7 cents in the past week.

That’s also 8.8 cents lower than a month ago.

If you’re planning on traveling out of state there’s more good news.

The national average has dropped 11.5 cents in the past month.

AAA predicts 44.2 million travelers for the fourth of July.