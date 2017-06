BOSTON (WTNH) — Quite the catch was made by TSA officers at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Officers looked inside a checked bag and were in for quite the surprise when they found a giant lobster.

The lobster weighed a whopping 20 pounds and was nearly brought onto a flight.

Believe it or not, the lobster would have been allowed to fly had it been in a clear, spill-proof container.

There is no word on whether the passenger was allowed to keep the lobster.