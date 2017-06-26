Good Samaritan cleans up graffiti at a North Haven elementary school

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Haven resident did a good deed on Monday by cleaning up graffiti containing a vulgar message at a North Haven elementary school.

Officials say vandals hit Montowese Elementary with spray paint over the weekend.

Chris Pelliccio, who happens to own a power washing business, took it upon himself to do something about it.

“Because I’m from the area, and I know it I figured I’ll take a drive by and I saw the vulgar graffiti on the wall and I saw the kids on the playground on the other side of the building and I was like, well you can’t bring kids on this side of the building,” Pelliccio said. “So I walked around and the janitor came out and I asked him if I could clean it and he said sure, go ahead.”

Pelliccio says he cleaned up the graffiti to pay it forward. He also believes the planets lined up for him, because the job he was scheduled to work on instead was cancelled.

Some cars in the neighborhood were also hit by vandals, but so far no arrests have been made.

