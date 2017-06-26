Greenwich man arrested for drunk driving

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – On Saturday, June 25th Greenwich Police arrested 61-year-old Michael Spizzirri for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Greenwich Police, Spizzirri was driving north on Davis Avenue at 10:16 p.m. when an officer saw the car swerve over the double yellow line separating north and south bound traffic.

Police pulled over Spizzirri and immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the car. Spizzirri was asked to perform a series of standard field sobriety tests, to which he complied and subsequently failed.

He was arrested for D.U.I. and Failure to Maintain Lane. He is being held on a $250 bond.