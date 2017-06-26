Honoring The State’s Movers and Shakers Still in the Workplace

BLOOMFIELD, CT, June 19, 2017 – Of the 60 members of the 2017 60 Over 60 class, 26 are still currently working. They are leading, heading organizations, creating new businesses, and keeping long-time businesses going and innovating. Duncaster founded these awards to recognize those in Connecticut who are age 60 or better and who have an impact on their worlds in their own unique ways.
Members of the 2017 class of 60 Over 60 were recently honored at a reception at Duncaster. Those honored include people who are dedicating their lives to public service, authors, artists, poets, volunteers, caregivers, healthcare professionals and executives with some of the state’s most influential institutions. They are pioneers and change-makers. They broke rules. They made new ones. They did things first and they continue to kick-start change. They made history and they honor it. The recipients came from 25 towns across the state and were nominated by colleagues, friends, family members and admirers.
Members of the 2017 Class of 60 Over 60 who are still working class are:
- Reathie Baily, First Lady of the First Cathedral
- David Baram, CT State House of Representatives, Legislature’s Chair
- Gerry Berthiaume, New Britain Bees, General Manager
- Joan Formeister, Duncaster
- Howard Steven Frydman, Bloomfield Access Television, General Manager
- Linda Gabianelli, Prosser Public Library, Supervisor of Children’s Services
- Molly Gavin, Connecticut Community Care, Inc., President
- Ann Grasso, Architect
- Louise Loomis, ThinkWell Center, Founder
- John Marona, Eastern Mountain Sports
- Rennie McQuilkin, Author, Poet
- Leah P. Moon, Autism Families Connecticut, President
- William Paluska, Opportunity Works CT, Inc., Founder
- Roberta Prescott, The Prescott Group, President
- Ronna Reynolds, The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, Executive VP
- Donald “Dee” Rowe, UConn, University Ambassador
- William Ruel, Wells Fargo
- Bernie Siegel, Author and Radio Personality
- Laura Soll, Founder, Laura Soll Public Relations, LLC.
- Karin Stahl, Author
- Andrea Thiede, KardasLarson, LLC, Consultant
- Patti Vassia, YMCA, Executive Director
- Joan Walden, Adjunct professor and President of the West Hartford Chapter of Toastmasters
- Edith Whitman, Founder, Edith Whitman Interiors, Interior Deesigner
- Anne Williamson, Reiki Practitioner
- Ira Yellen, Founder, First Experience Communications