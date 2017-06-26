Honoring The State’s Movers and Shakers Still in the Workplace

BLOOMFIELD, CT, June 19, 2017 – Of the 60 members of the 2017 60 Over 60 class, 26 are still currently working. They are leading, heading organizations, creating new businesses, and keeping long-time businesses going and innovating. Duncaster founded these awards to recognize those in Connecticut who are age 60 or better and who have an impact on their worlds in their own unique ways.

Members of the 2017 class of 60 Over 60 were recently honored at a reception at Duncaster. Those honored include people who are dedicating their lives to public service, authors, artists, poets, volunteers, caregivers, healthcare professionals and executives with some of the state’s most influential institutions. They are pioneers and change-makers. They broke rules. They made new ones. They did things first and they continue to kick-start change. They made history and they honor it. The recipients came from 25 towns across the state and were nominated by colleagues, friends, family members and admirers.

Members of the 2017 Class of 60 Over 60 who are still working class are:

Reathie Baily, First Lady of the First Cathedral

David Baram, CT State House of Representatives, Legislature’s Chair

Gerry Berthiaume, New Britain Bees, General Manager

Joan Formeister, Duncaster

Howard Steven Frydman, Bloomfield Access Television, General Manager

Linda Gabianelli, Prosser Public Library, Supervisor of Children’s Services

Molly Gavin, Connecticut Community Care, Inc., President

Ann Grasso, Architect

Louise Loomis, ThinkWell Center, Founder

John Marona, Eastern Mountain Sports

Rennie McQuilkin, Author, Poet

Leah P. Moon, Autism Families Connecticut, President

William Paluska, Opportunity Works CT, Inc., Founder

Roberta Prescott, The Prescott Group, President

Ronna Reynolds, The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, Executive VP

Donald “Dee” Rowe, UConn, University Ambassador

William Ruel, Wells Fargo

Bernie Siegel, Author and Radio Personality

Laura Soll, Founder, Laura Soll Public Relations, LLC.

Karin Stahl, Author

Andrea Thiede, KardasLarson, LLC, Consultant

Patti Vassia, YMCA, Executive Director

Joan Walden, Adjunct professor and President of the West Hartford Chapter of Toastmasters

Edith Whitman, Founder, Edith Whitman Interiors, Interior Deesigner

Anne Williamson, Reiki Practitioner

Ira Yellen, Founder, First Experience Communications