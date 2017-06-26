JCC of Greater New Haven will reopen with new amenities

By Published: Updated:
The Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven (Image: jccnh.org)

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — JCC of Greater New Haven is reopening Monday with new renovations after a devastating December fire.

The Jewish Community Center announced on Sunday that there will be new additions to a newly renovated building including an indoor pool. The JCC will also unveil racquetball courts and a new playscape.

A new rinsing shower, an accessible shower, and three private co-ed changing rooms will also be available.

Crews have worked on the building since December when a fire that started in the basement ripped through the lower level causing the building to be evacuated.

All of these incredible updates come just in time for the kick off of their summer camp program beginning today.

For more information on the JCC, feel free to visit their website.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s