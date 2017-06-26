JCC of Greater New Haven will reopen with new amenities

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — JCC of Greater New Haven is reopening Monday with new renovations after a devastating December fire.

The Jewish Community Center announced on Sunday that there will be new additions to a newly renovated building including an indoor pool. The JCC will also unveil racquetball courts and a new playscape.

A new rinsing shower, an accessible shower, and three private co-ed changing rooms will also be available.

Crews have worked on the building since December when a fire that started in the basement ripped through the lower level causing the building to be evacuated.

All of these incredible updates come just in time for the kick off of their summer camp program beginning today.

For more information on the JCC, feel free to visit their website.