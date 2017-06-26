Malloy gives lawmakers two options for temporary budget fix

Related Coverage Malloy signs tentative concession deal with state labor unions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is giving state lawmakers two options tonight to keep state government going on Saturday when the budget year ends. There are severe cuts in programs in both options but time is running out. Legislative Democrats and Republicans are at legislative budget gridlock so the Governor is giving them a push.

Governor Malloy, who announced today that he has signed the concession deal with the state labor unions leaders paving the way for a rank and file vote next month, gave two plans to legislative leaders for running the state starting Saturday. One is by executive order while the other is a mini budget that would run the state on a quarterly basis that would need a House and Senate vote by Friday. “Both options would cut expenditures drastically in order to keep our state’s finances in balance,” said the Governor.

Malloy says under an executive order, cities and towns would take a big hit in municipal aid and the education cost sharing formula. “This means that municipal aid will be sharply reduced. Discretionary grants will be zeroed out and E.C.S. grants will be cut by hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Governor Malloy.

Social services would also take a big hit.

“Some of our most vulnerable residents will no longer be able to receive services from D.D.S., or D.M.H.A.S., or the Department of Health,” he said.

If the legislature was to vote for option two, approving his mini budget before Friday would only make things a little better. “This mini budget cuts spending across government but also adopts some revenue changes that were proposed by Democrats and Republicans and allows for a more broad based spending reductions,” Governor Malloy explained.

Democratic leaders said they plan to work with their staff all night to see if the mini budget plan can work.

Rep. Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin) the Speaker of the House said, “We really need to crunch those numbers. We genuinely appreciate the Governor’s efforts I know they worked through the weekend so we want to look at it before we pass judgement.”

For a closer look at the Governor’s two options, you can read the press release in its entirety below:

