Meriden police captain fired over policy violations

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden police captain was terminated Monday after he was accused of more than 60 policy violations.

Meriden City Manager Guy Scaife confirmed to News 8 that police captain Patrick Gaynor was terminated Monday morning. Gaynor is accused of committing 63 department policy violations, including falsifying records, being untruthful and retaliatory conduct.

Gaynor has been on paid administrative leave since December. The investigation began when a law firm was unable to substantiate Gaynor’s claims that the police chief had engaged in retaliatory behavior against him.