Dozens of bags of heroin recovered in Middletown drug bust

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A Middletown man has been arrested on various drug related charges following surveillance by an officer in a area known for narcotics, assaults, prostitution and loitering.

Fifty-nine year old Carlos Rosario is charged with use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, distribution of controlled substances less than 1500 feet from school, possession of narcotics and possession of less than .5 oz. marijuana.

Police say they were conducting a surveillance operation on June 15th in the area of Pearl and Liberty Streets an area known for numerous complaints over quality of life issues.  The investigation led them to Rosario.

At his home, police found several drug-rleated items, including:

  • 79 bags of suspected heroin
  • 1 bag of suspected marijuana (2 grams)
  • 4 pills identified as OxyContin (20mg)
  • 15 pills identified as Meloxicam (15mg)
  • 17 Suboxone sublingual film (8mg)

Police also found $3334.00 in cash and 2 smart phones.

According to police Rosario told them he was only a drug user and he used 50 bags a day.  However police say they did not find any evidence indicating he was a user.

