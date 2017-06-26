Middletown man arrested outside of restaurant for disorderly conduct

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown man is facing a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an argument he had with his wife in front of a Main Street restaurant early Sunday morning.

According to Middletown police, at 12:37 a.m., a witness reported to have seen 46-year-old James Bone, of Middletown, having a verbal argument with his wife in front of the Los Primos Reatuarant, located on 656 Main Street. When officers arrived, the couple was separated and interviewed about the incident.

Police said they were identified as husband and wife, and appeared to be intoxicated. They admitted to drinking alcohol throughout the night. Bone denied getting into a physical argument with his wife, and stated that it was only verbal. According to officers, during the argument Bone was accused of having sexual relationships with other women.

Bone has been arrested and charged for disorderly conduct. He was held on a $15,000 bond for Failure to Appear Violations. He is due in court in Middletown on June 26th.