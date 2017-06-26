Middletown man arrested outside of restaurant for disorderly conduct

By Published: Updated:
Middletown Police (file).

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown man is facing a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an argument he had with his wife in front of a Main Street restaurant early Sunday morning.

According to Middletown police, at 12:37 a.m., a witness reported to have seen 46-year-old James Bone, of Middletown, having a verbal argument with his wife in front of the Los Primos Reatuarant, located on 656 Main Street. When officers arrived, the couple was separated and interviewed about the incident.

Police said they were identified as husband and wife, and appeared to be intoxicated. They admitted to drinking alcohol throughout the night. Bone denied getting into a physical argument with his wife, and stated that it was only verbal. According to officers, during the argument Bone was accused of having sexual relationships with other women.

Bone has been arrested and charged for disorderly conduct. He was held on a $15,000 bond for Failure to Appear Violations. He is due in court in Middletown on June 26th.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s