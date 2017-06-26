Missing boater found in Stamford Harbor identified

Related Coverage Missing boater pronounced dead after being found in Stamford Harbor

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the man whose body was found in Stamford Harbor early Sunday morning.

Jose Diaz, 51, of Harrison, N.Y. has been identified as the operator of a boat that went missing on Saturday night.

According to police, Stamford police, fire and EMS were dispatched around 11:35 p.m. Saturday night for a report of a missing 51-year-old man from Harrison, N.Y. in Stamford Harbor.

Following a shore-based and open water search effort, Diaz’s body was found at 12:38 a.m. early Sunday morning.

CPR was administered and he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.