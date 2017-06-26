New Britain woman who hit teen on bicycle is charged with DUI

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain woman is charged with drunk driving after hitting a 15-year-old with her car Sunday morning.

According to investigators, the teenager was riding a bicycle in the area of Corbin Avenue and Lincoln Street around 1:30 a.m., when they were hit by a car being driven by 24-year-old Natalie Marie Torres of New Britain. The teen sustained life threatening injuries, and was transported via LifeStar to an area hospital.

Torres, is also charged with using a cell phone while driving, and risk of injury charges.

New Britain Police say Torres had her 3-year-old and 2-year-old children in the car at the time of the accident. The children were not injured, and have been placed in the custody of a relative.

New Britain Police are interviewing a 16-year-old acquaintance of the injured teen who was also on a bike in the area at the time of the accident. That person was not injured.

Anyone with additional information, or may have witnessed the crash are asked to contact New Britain Police Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.