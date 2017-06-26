Norwich PD arrest two in drug transaction

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have said they arrested two men after observing a drug transaction taking place in a parking lot off of Salem Turnpike.

Between the two men, police were able to seize 141 Percocet tablets with over $2,100 in cash. Police took the two Norwich men into custody.

Jonathan Fowler, a 25-year-old, was charged with interfering with police, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and sale of narcotics.

Kyle Scott, a 27-year-old, was charged with possession of narcotics.