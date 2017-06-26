Pretrial held Monday in case against Easton man accused of killing parents

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2015, file photo, Kyle Navin, charged with killing his parents, appears at a presentment at the Fairfield County Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn. Navin's charge of murdering his parents was among the top stories in Connecticut for 2015. (Autumn Driscoll/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The case against an Easton man accused of killing his parents is moving forward.

There has been no word on whether Kyle Navin attended the private pretrial hearing on Monday.

He and his girlfriend are accused of killing Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin. Their bodies were found in Weston back in 2015.

Court documents say the couple was upset about their son’s behavior and drug use, and planned to cut him out of their wills.

