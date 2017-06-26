Reward offered in 2016 homicide case

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state is offering a reward in an attempt arrests the suspect behind a homicide back in 2016.

Waterbury Police say 25-year-old Cameron Chapman of Waterbury, was found dead inside a car on Dikeman Street and Willard Street on July 23rd. Police say Chapman died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a homicide. According to police no arrests have been made.

Police say they are giving $50,000 dollars are expected to release more information on this case Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.