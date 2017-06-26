Senator Blumenthal introduces the Airline Passengers’ Bill of Rights

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Senator Richard Blumenthal proposed new legislation in an effort to protect airline travelers.

Blumenthal introduced The Airline Passengers’ Bill of Rights that defines and expands the rights provided to passengers and ensures tougher oversight of the airline industry.

The bill proposes to prohibit airlines from forcing passengers to surrender seats involuntarily while limiting the use of police. It requires airlines to refund tickets as well as compensate travelers for excessive delays and cancellations.

The goal of the bill is to protect basic human rights on planes with regard to water, food, and restroom access.