Silver alert issued for 35-year-old Hartford woman

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police issued a silver alert for a woman from Hartford.

Irene Worsley, 35, was last seen in Hartford on June 26, according to police.

Police describe Worsley as as black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she stands at approximately 5’5″ and weighs around 165 pounds.

Worsley was last seen wearing a red shirt, a floral head scarf, and black sweat pants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Worsley, you are asked to call Hartford Police at: 860-757-4000.