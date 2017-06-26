South Windsor Police Warn Residents of IRS Phone Scam

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- South Windsor police are warning residents after a number of reports about about IRS phone scams. Police say residents are reporting getting those calls on both their home and cell phones.

Police say anyone who gets a phone call they think is a scam should hang up immediately. The IRS also offers the following tips, to remember the IRS will never…

1-Call to demand immediate payment, nor will we call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.

2-Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

3-Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

4-Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

5-Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.