State lawmakers try again to close budget gap ahead of deadline

FILE - State Capitol building in Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s getting down to the wire, as Governor Dannel Malloy and State lawmakers try again Monday to reach a budget deal before the end of the week.

What everybody would like to see is that leaders work out a deal Monday, it’s voted on and approved by the end of the week, and we have a two-year budget in place by the deadline. That’s how it is supposed to happen’ and that’s how it usually happens. That’s also the least likely thing to happen this year, because of the sheer size of the deficit.

With current spending and revenue, this next budget would have a deficit of around five billion dollars. The budget has to balance, so that means lawmakers have to make a lot of cuts before they can pass it.

What they could do is pass a continuing resolution that would keep the state going for a month or two at a time. It’s essentially a mini-budget that would give them time to work on the big budget.

The trouble with that is that if they just extend current spending it will outpace revenue; and the Governor has said he won’t sign even a mini-budget that does not balance. What is probably going to happen is Governor Malloy will sign an executive order to keep the state going month-to-month until there’s a budget deal.

The Governor has already said if he does that he will just slash 17% from every department, and legislators won’t get any say in what gets cut.

