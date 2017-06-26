State Police to increase DUI patrols for 4th of July weekend

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police announce that they will be bumping up drunk driving enforcement patrols this 4th of July weekend.

Connecticut State Police Troop F, Westbrook Barracks, has announced that troopers will begin conducting an aggressive Drunk Driving Enforcement Campaign ahead of the July 4th holiday.

The primary check points will be spread out on Interstate 95 from Branford to Old Lyme, Route 9 from Old Saybrook to Middletown, and Route 66 in Middlefield.

State Troopers want to ensure that all drivers are safe on the roadways this holiday weekend. On top of drunk driving enforcement, State Police will be cracking down on seat belt and distracted driving laws.

The extra patrols will start the night of Friday, June 30th, and run through July 4th.