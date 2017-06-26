Sunny Days Means Sunglasses Weather

Just hanging out at the beach and you can see an array of different sunglasses, some that may cost as few as five dollars and other ones that might have cost five-hundred dollars. But, are all the sunglasses created equal? Not at all. There’s nothing better than a summer day in Connecticut. Sand, water, and for some, lots of squinting. That’s where these come in handy.

Marcia Wheeler of Branford said, “Oh I do not know, it just makes everything look better, easy on the eyes. Protection for my eyes.”

Marcia’s right about that. Sunglasses will make it easier to see, but which work best. Mark owns $10 glasses, but are they as good as the $500 ones?

Mark, a proud Branford resident said, “I think mine are just the same.”

While the cheap glasses aren’t made of the same materials as the nicer pairs, are they all just for show or can not wearing them do damage to your eyes?

Tara Moriarty, Co-Owner of Madison Optical, says,”Sunglasses are definitely important to protect your eyes, not only in the summer but in the winter months as well. Just as your skin can get damaged from the wind and sun and all that, your eyes can as well. We like them for the way they look but they really do hold a purpose for protection.”

And the most important part of that protection is making sure your sunglasses, regardless of price, have as close to 100% UV protection as possible. It should be written right on the sticker when you buy them. Keep in mind, expensive polarized glasses aren’t always UV protected.

“The polarization is not going to protect from the sun, any more than a regular sunglasses with the UV protectant, it is just going to cut the glare and give you better visual clarity.” says Tara.

Finally keep in mind, color has nothing to do with UV protection so those dark glasses may not help you one bit.

So, because of that, it is important to realize that not all sunglasses are created equal. Even some five-hundred dollar pairs of sunglasses don’t do as much to protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays as ones like these that were completely free.