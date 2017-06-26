Ted Kennedy Jr. announces he will not run for Governor

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Senator Ted Kennedy Jr. (D-12) announced late Monday morning that he will not seek statewide office in 2018.

Just before 12 noon Monday, Kennedy issued the following statement:

I will not be a candidate for statewide office in 2018. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has contacted me and encouraged me to run. I value the contribution I am able to make as the state Senator for the 12th District. I believe that if we put aside our partisan politics and find common ground, we can overcome our challenges and move Connecticut forward. I remain committed to making our state a better place to live, do business and raise a family.”