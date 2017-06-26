Tips for starting your own business

(WTNH)- Have you Ever wanted to start your own business? Well now you can with the right tools and guidance. Business coach Cloris Kylie has some tips:

1) Technology and social media have changed everything, including what we choose for a career.

2) With college debt skyrocketing, and jobs for new grads scarce, millennials are becoming the most entrepreneurial generation.

3) Not only that; laid-off workers, stay-at-home moms and retirees are making the leap into entrepreneurship.

4) Not having a “real job” is not taboo anymore. Instead, it’s become a coveted option to make a living.

5) it’s easier than ever to start your own business leveraging your expertise. All you need is a laptop and Internet connection.