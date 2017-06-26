Tips for starting your own business

By Published:

(WTNH)- Have you Ever wanted to start your own business? Well now you can with the right tools and guidance. Business coach Cloris Kylie has some tips:

1) Technology and social media have changed everything, including what we choose for a career.
2) With college debt skyrocketing, and jobs for new grads scarce, millennials are becoming the most entrepreneurial generation.
3) Not only that; laid-off workers, stay-at-home moms and retirees are making the leap into entrepreneurship.
4) Not having a “real job” is not taboo anymore. Instead, it’s become a coveted option to make a living.
5) it’s easier than ever to start your own business leveraging your expertise. All you need is a laptop and Internet connection.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s