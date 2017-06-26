Trinity College professor placed on leave following posting controversial comments

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Trinity College professor Johnny Williams has been placed on leave after controversial comments were posted on the professor’s social media accounts last week.

The college announced the decision to place Williams on leave with a statement from Trinity College President Joanne Berger-Sweeney on their website.

The statement can be read below.

To the Members of the Trinity Community, As a follow-up to my note from last week, I write to inform you that Professor Johnny Williams has been placed on leave, effectively immediately. We’ve determined that a leave is in the best interest of both Professor Williams and the college. The review by the Dean of the Faculty of the events concerning Professor Williams will continue. Meanwhile, I want to take care to note that the principles that underlie this particular set of events go far beyond the actions of any one person. These involve principles that concern how we think about academic freedom and freedom of speech, as well as the responsibilities that come with those fundamental values. It’s true, too, that as scholars and citizens, and as individuals and as a community of higher learning, our roles in and relationship to social media and the public sphere are complicated. We must be able to engage in conversations about these difficult and complex issues, and Trinity College and other places like it are precisely where such conversations should occur. I, for one, welcome them.

The comments made by Williams suggest that white people need to be confronted for their white supremacist attitudes; among other statements.