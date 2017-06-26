Trump administration hopeful that new health care bill will pass

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — It’s an uphill battle for the GOP as they’re hoping to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act this week.

The Trump administration is taking some heat for the new plan, but the President remains hopeful this will pass.

At this point, the main concern is the bill could hurt low-income households because of deep cuts to Medicaid. As it stands now, not one democrat supports the bill. At least five Republican senators say they will not support the current plan; with some thinking it doesn’t go far enough.

Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) says the cuts to Medicaid will be catastrophic; while Republican Rand Paul (R-KY) says the current plan needs to tackle premiums more.

This legislation will cause devistating pain to millions of American families,” Sanders said. “They’ve promised too much. They say they’re going to fix health care, and premiums are going to go down. There’s no way the Republican bill brings down premiums.”

The Congressional Budget Office is expected to produce a formal score for the Senate healthcare bill as early as Monday, but the Senate wants to get a vote on this before the upcoming 4th of July break.