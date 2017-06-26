Watchdog group issues travel alert for Muslims in Connecticut

Related Coverage Court partly reinstates Trump travel ban, fall arguments set

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – After the U.S. Supreme Court’s partial reinstatement of President Trump’s Muslim ban, a Connecticut watchdog group has issued what it calls a “travel alert” to Connecticut Muslims, as well as local businesses and schools with connections to the six targeted Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The alert was issued by the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “Although we welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to continue freezing key parts of the executive order, the Court missed the broader point,” said Mongi Dhaouadi Executive Director of CAIR Connecticut. “Because anti-Muslim bigotry motivated President Trump’s Muslim Ban, no part of the ban should take effect for any length of time.”

CAIR Connecticut warned those who are present in Connecticut as lawful permanent residents, students, workers, or tourists from the six targeted countries to consult with an immigration attorney before traveling overseas.

CAIR National office in Washington DC informed families, schools and businesses that they can continue to sponsor foreign nationals from the six Muslim nations to travel to the United States in some circumstances. Foreign nationals who wish to visit close relatives inside the country will also continue to be able to obtain visitor visas to travel to the US.