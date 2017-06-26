What’s Brewing: Travelers champion, glamping, and the world’s ugliest dog

(WTNH)- It was a dramatic finish to the Travelers championship in Cromwell, yesterday! Jordan Speith took home the title after holing out a shot from the sand to beat Daniel Berger in a play-off. The victory was worth 1.2 million dollars for Speith. The good news for the fans, he says he’ll come back next year to defend his title.

Have you ever heard of “glamping?” It’s a real thing and you can do it right here in New England. It means “glamourous camping,” where you stay in a 430 square foot luxury tent that includes a bed, lights, mini fridge, heaters and access to a shared bathhouse. 12 glamp tents are available at Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport Maine. You can rent one of these tens for about 130 dollars a night. You can also buy one for 15 thousand dollars and up.

A Neapolitan Mastiff named “Martha” was crowned the world’s ugliest dog. The droopy faced, 125 pound rescue dog beat out 13 other homely pets for the title at the annual event in California. According to her handler, she is a “drooling, snoring, gassy, loud and silly girl.” Besides the honor of the title, Martha gets 15-hundred dollars, a trophy and a trip to New York.

How about this for a tradition! Five guys out in Northern California have gone viral after taking the same photo for the past 35 years. Every 5 years the friends go to a lake and recreate that very first picture they took back in 1982. They sit in the same order and try their best to make same facial expressions.