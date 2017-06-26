Windsor man stabbed in domestic dispute

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police responded to a report of an individual who had been stabbed on Rood Ave on Monday. The incident took place at approximately 3 a.m.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend in what was described as a domestic dispute. The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

According to officials, other residents who live at the home were unsure of how the man was injured or by whom. Officials are currently investigating the incident.