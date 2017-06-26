Wine picks for the Fourth of July

(WTNH)- We’re a week away from the fourth of July and now’s the time to stock up for your party! Gary Grunner the wine guy and Nathan Cloutier, a French wine specialist, appeared on CT Style to give viewers some ideas. France played a key role in the American Revolutionary War so this year he selected some great French wine buys to toast their support on July 4th. All of the wines featured are available in Connecticut.

Advertisement