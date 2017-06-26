Wine picks for the Fourth of July

(WTNH)- We’re a week away from the fourth of July and now’s the time to stock up for your party! Gary Grunner the wine guy and Nathan Cloutier, a French wine specialist, appeared on CT Style to give viewers some ideas. France played a key role in the American Revolutionary War so this year he selected some great French wine buys to toast their support on July 4th. All of the wines featured are available in Connecticut.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.