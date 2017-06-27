2 people arrested in connection to stolen vehicles in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing charges after being found near a stolen vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 3:40 p.m., members of the Norwich Police Department were called to Diamond Auto Sales on Franklin Street to investigate a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The officers and dispatchers worked together to identify two suspects using security cameras in the area.

A short time later, officers found the stolen vehicle on Prospect Street. Two suspects, who police later identified as 45-year-old William Jones and 27-year-old Kristina Gencarelli, were located a short distance away from the vehicle and were taken into custody.

Officers say Jones is being charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and operation of a motor vehicle while under suspension. Gencarelli is being charged with conspiracy to commit larceny.

Both were released on bond and are scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on July 6.