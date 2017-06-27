2,000 acre brush fire burns in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTNH) — According to firefighters, high temperatures and dry conditions are helping fuel a 2,000 acre wildfire in Florida.

Winds pushed the flames close to Interstate 95, giving travelers a scare. State troopers were forced to close the roadway for a little while on Tuesday morning due to safety concerns.

However, firefighters do not seem to be too worried about the blaze as they are going to let it burn itself out.