Accused NSA leaker to appear for pretrial hearing

(WTNH) — Accused NSA leaker, Reality Winner, is expected to appear in a Georgia courtroom for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday.

Attorneys are expected to discuss how to handle classified information during her trial.

Related Content: What we know about the leaked secret NSA report on Russia

The 25-year-old former federal contractor is accused of leaking a classified NSA memo to the online news outlet, “The Intercept.”

The leaked document described a Russian cyber attack on a U.S. voting software supplier last year.

Related Content: Report suggests Russia hackers breached voting software firm

There is currently no evidence that the hack affected any votes.