Aid wounded in congressional shooting to throw out first pitch at Astros game

HOUSTON (WTNH) — An aide wounded in the shooting at a congressional baseball practice two weeks ago will throw out the first pitch before Friday’s Astros game in Houston.

Zack Barth, a Texas native, was one of five people wounded in the shooting. Barth is a legislative correspondent for a Texas legislator.

Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise was the most seriously hurt. He’s still in the hospital, but was moved from intensive care over the weekend.