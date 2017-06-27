Aid wounded in congressional shooting to throw out first pitch at Astros game

WTNH.com staff Published:

HOUSTON (WTNH) — An aide wounded in the shooting at a congressional baseball practice two weeks ago will throw out the first pitch before Friday’s Astros game in Houston.

Zack Barth, a Texas native, was one of five people wounded in the shooting. Barth is a legislative correspondent for a Texas legislator.

Related Content: After visit, Ryan says Scalise is ‘doing well’

Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise was the most seriously hurt. He’s still in the hospital, but was moved from intensive care over the weekend.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s