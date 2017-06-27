ATM turns 50 years old

(WTNH) — The machine making it easy to deposit and withdraw money turns 50 on Tuesday.

The automated teller machine, more commonly referred to as an “ATM,” is celebrating its 50th birthday.

The first ATM made its debut in London and has become a global piece of technology. There are more than three million ATM’s around the world today.

The U.S. government accountability office says there are more than 420,000 ATM’s in the United States alone. These machines are responsible for more than three million transactions each year.