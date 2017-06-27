Avangrid establishing corporate headquarters in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Orange is getting an energy boost.

On Tuesday, Avangrid announced it would be consolidating its administrative and executive functions at a facility in Orange.

The facility, located at 180 Marsh Hill Road, will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters effective immediately.

“Since Avangrid was formed over a year and a half ago, we’ve been focused on finding the best ways to deliver quality energy services to our customers and value to our shareowners,” Avangrid CEO James P. Torgerson said. “One of the ways we’re accomplishing this is by aligning our facilities and corporate functions to reduce costs and promote best practices.”

Avangrid holds more than $31 billion in assets and operations in 27 U.S. states.