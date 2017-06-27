Avangrid establishing corporate headquarters in Orange

By Published:
(File)

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Orange is getting an energy boost.

On Tuesday, Avangrid announced it would be consolidating its administrative and executive functions at a facility in Orange.

The facility, located at 180 Marsh Hill Road, will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters effective immediately.

“Since Avangrid was formed over a year and a half ago, we’ve been focused on finding the best ways to deliver quality energy services to our customers and value to our shareowners,” Avangrid CEO James P. Torgerson said. “One of the ways we’re accomplishing this is by aligning our facilities and corporate functions to reduce costs and promote best practices.”

Avangrid holds more than $31 billion in assets and operations in 27 U.S. states.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s