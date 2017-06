Related Coverage Bear spotted in West Hartford

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Another day, another bear sighting in Connecticut.

We received some great pictures from Florence in Woodbury of a bear eating the bird food from a feeder in her backyard. Florence sent in these great pictures of the big bear having an afternoon snack.

