Beating the burn on hot Summer days

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We all love to get nice and tan during the summer. After all, Vitamin D is proven to make you feel happy. But at what point do you go from olive skin to a burned piece of toast? Here are some low and high tech ways to beat the effects of overdoing it in the sun.

The first issue with sunburn is that once your body is red, it’s already too late. Think of it as a bruise, it takes a while to notice the physical signs. Step one is to know when you’re likely to get burned.

A great way for you to figure out how quickly you can get sunburned is by figuring out the UV index. You can do that by measuring your own shadow. If you have a long shadow at the beginning and the end of the day, you are not very likely to get burned. However, if your shadow is very short, you’re in a situation where you can get burned in 15 minutes or less.

If you’re looking for some higher tech options, there’s an app for that!

Do you know what UV index will get you burned? If you understand the numbers, the EPA has an app that will provide you with an hourly UV index for your exact location.

The app is free but if you’re not sure how long it takes to get burned, the SunZapp might be a great one for you. You’ll be asked a bunch of questions about your skin color, hair color, and even what clothing you have on. From there, the app will tell you how much time you can be outside and will alert you when you’re getting close to burning. It will even tell you when to reapply sunscreen!

If you’re looking for tips on how much sunscreen you should put on every day, download the UV Meter app. It will let advise you on sun safety, and show you exactly how much sunscreen is right for your specific body.

Of course, it’s important to remember that these are just apps, and there is no substitution for talking to your dermatologist!