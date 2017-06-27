Brian Head Fire continues to ravage southern Utah

(WTNH) — Firefighters in southern Utah are in quite a battle these days.

The Brian Head Fire has already charred some 46,000 acres, and right now, it’s only nine percent contained.

Related Content: Firefighters battle intense wildfires in Utah, California

The flames have already destroyed at least 20 buildings and hundreds of people have been evacuated.

“There’s no break in the weather anticipated for at least the next seven to ten days so how do we continue doing this? We strategize, we make good plans, we ensure the safety of firefighters and the public, we make sure that we’re moving in the right directions,” said Operations Chief Sean Johnson.

Related Content: Wildfires blazing under extreme heat out West

Authorities believe the fire was started over a week ago by someone using a weed torch in bone dry conditions.

State officials say it could cost $20 million to get the fire under control.