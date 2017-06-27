Brian Head Fire continues to ravage southern Utah

WTNH.com staff Published:
This Saturday, June 24, 2017, photo, shows a cabin near Panguitch Lake near Panguitch, Utah., that was not burned by a wildfire. Nearly 1,000 firefighters battled a Utah wildfire that grew Sunday morning that has prompted the evacuation of over a 1,000 people from hundreds of homes and cabins. (Jordan Allred/The Spectrum via AP)

(WTNH) — Firefighters in southern Utah are in quite a battle these days.

The Brian Head Fire has already charred some 46,000 acres, and right now, it’s only nine percent contained.

The flames have already destroyed at least 20 buildings and hundreds of people have been evacuated.

“There’s no break in the weather anticipated for at least the next seven to ten days so how do we continue doing this? We strategize, we make good plans, we ensure the safety of firefighters and the public, we make sure that we’re moving in the right directions,” said Operations Chief Sean Johnson.

Authorities believe the fire was started over a week ago by someone using a weed torch in bone dry conditions.

State officials say it could cost $20 million to get the fire under control.

