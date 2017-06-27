CAIR Connecticut issues travel Alert to Connecticut Muslims after travel ban ruling

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many residents in Connecticut are on anxious after Presidents Trump’s announcement on the Travel ban from 6 predominantly Muslim countries. The Connecticut Muslim Community is now speaking out.

CAIR Connecticut warned citizens of the six targeted countries who are present in Connecticut as lawful permanent residents, students, workers, or tourists to consult with an immigration attorney before traveling overseas. CAIR’s Executive Director, Mongi Dhaouadi issued a statement after Mondays ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Some of our staff members, especially our lawyers, had to come back and get back to work on a day that they were supposed to be celebrating this holiday with their families and friends. Obviously, there’s a lot of anxiety”.

The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the ban to go into effect for foreign nationals who lack any “bona fide relationship with any person or entity in the United States.” The ban bars people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days and could take effect in as little as 72 hours.

CAIR-CT says they are collaborating with ACLU to organize a town hall meeting with the community at large to explain the impact of the Supreme Court ruling.