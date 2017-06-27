Clinton woman arrested after police find drug factory at her house

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Clinton woman is facing multiple charges after police found a drug factory in her house on Tuesday night.

According to Clinton Police, at approximately 5:30 p.m., they executed a search and seizure warrant on a residence on Cow Hill Road. During the execution of the warrant, police located and seized numerous marijuana plants. Officers say some of the plants were in various stages of growth, while others had previously been harvested and were in the process of drying. Police also located and seized several items of drug paraphernalia that are commonly used in the growth and distribution of marijuana.

Officers arrested 53-year-old Andrea Tiffany. She is being charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and cultivation of marijuana.

Records state that Tiffany was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at Middlesex Superior Court on July 10th.