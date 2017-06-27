Connecticut Children’s Medical Center among the best in the nation

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford (WTNH / Jacquie Slater)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. News & World Report recognized the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for exceptional performance in four subspecialties in their 2017-2018 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

The categories include Gastroenterology and GI surgery, Nephrology, Cardiology and Heart Surgery, and Urology.

The rankings given for Cardiology and Heart Surgery, as well as Urology, were joint programs with Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s said “These unique collaborations and subsequent recognition for our joint programs are proof that two competing institutions can successfully collaborate. Bottom line is that it’s in the best interest of Connecticut’s children and provides them the best access to care.”

See Related: Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital ranked nationally

The rankings by U.S. News rely on clinical data, an annual survey of pediatric specialists, and methodology that considers client mortality and infection rates, clinical outcomes, and efficiency of care.

Juan Salazar, physician in chief at the Hospital, shared that “the recognition from U.S. News & World Report is a testament to our dedicated physicians, nurses & staff who care for the sickest children while working tirelessly on advancing research and clinical outcomes at the Medical Center.”

Connecticut Children’s was one of the top 50 pediatric facilities that U.S. News recognized.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s