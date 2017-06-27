Connecticut Children’s Medical Center among the best in the nation

Related Coverage Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital ranked nationally

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. News & World Report recognized the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for exceptional performance in four subspecialties in their 2017-2018 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

The categories include Gastroenterology and GI surgery, Nephrology, Cardiology and Heart Surgery, and Urology.

The rankings given for Cardiology and Heart Surgery, as well as Urology, were joint programs with Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s said “These unique collaborations and subsequent recognition for our joint programs are proof that two competing institutions can successfully collaborate. Bottom line is that it’s in the best interest of Connecticut’s children and provides them the best access to care.”

The rankings by U.S. News rely on clinical data, an annual survey of pediatric specialists, and methodology that considers client mortality and infection rates, clinical outcomes, and efficiency of care.

Juan Salazar, physician in chief at the Hospital, shared that “the recognition from U.S. News & World Report is a testament to our dedicated physicians, nurses & staff who care for the sickest children while working tirelessly on advancing research and clinical outcomes at the Medical Center.”

Connecticut Children’s was one of the top 50 pediatric facilities that U.S. News recognized.