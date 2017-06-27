Connecticut residents react to travel ban as advocacy group issues warning

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– In just two days, a portion of President Trump‘s travel ban will go into effect. This after the Supreme Court ruled on it Monday.

Now a local advocacy group is warning people from the six countries targeted. Things are quieter at the airport compared to January when the administration put the first ban into effect. Protests broke out at airports across the country including at Bradley.

The president declared the ruling a victory but the Supreme Court decided only a portion of the travel ban will go into effect. The president’s order blocked travel to the U.S. for 90 day by people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan.

But the court declared that the government cannot ban people “if they have a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.” That includes family members of U.S. residents; students admitted to American universities; workers accepting a job offer in the U.S.; and speakers invited to address an American audience. Analysts say this will predominantly impact refugees.

News 8 spoke with folks who support the ban and those who would like to see it gone completely.

“It still seems inhumane because the refugees need somewhere to go. There’s a huge refugee crisis in the world and we need to help people,” said Julia Caruk, South Windsor.

“We need to be safe and there’s a lot of people who want to come here and do stupid stuff,” said Ray Luden, Guilford.

Monday night, the Connecticut chapter council on American-Islamic relations issued a travel alert to anyone traveling from or to the six countries to consult with an immigration attorney.

CAIR stated:

Although we welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to continue freezing key parts of the executive order, the court missed the broader point…because anti-Muslim bigotry motivated President Trump’s Muslim ban, no part of the ban should take effect for any length of time.”