Connecticut Sea Grant awarded more than $470,000 in federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Congressman Joe Courtney announced Tuesday that Connecticut Sea Grant has been awarded nearly $470,500 in federal funding.

The funding is from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The Connecticut Sea Grant is based at the University of Connecticut’s Avery Point Campus located in Groton.

“Connecticut Sea Grant has aided local fishermen, shellfish farmers, and maritime conservation efforts in Long Island sound for fifty years,” said Courtney. “Whether it’s jumpstarting a local fishery or connecting local aquaculture producers to local communities, Sea Grant is a vital part of our region’s maritime economy. I am very glad that we were able to secure this funding to help CTSG’s research and education efforts.”

The director of the Connecticut Sea Grant College Program Sylvain De Guise says the grant will support researchers in the state.

This grant will directly support local researchers who will improve our understanding of key coastal and marine issues in our state, and enable our staff to continue to share objective, science-based information for the benefit of coastal communities, economies and ecosystems. Communities and businesses have come to rely on Sea Grant for issues ranging from supporting fisheries, growing shellfish, keeping ecosystems productive, and keeping coastal communities safe in view of less predictable weather patterns. Sea Grant is even helping the development of new businesses, such as kelp aquaculture. This would not be possible without federal funding,” De Guise said.

Sea Grant is a national network that is comprised of 33 Sea Grant programs at flagship universities in coastal and Great Lake states throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, according to a press release. The release says the National Sea Grant College Program encourages the stewardship of marine resources through research, education, outreach and technology transfer.

The Connecticut Sea Grant Program has three focuses. They are research, outreach and education.