Crash with injuries closes Route 207 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 207 is closed in Lebanon after an accident with injuries Tuesday morning.

The Lebanon Fire Department says Route 207 is closed between Leonard’s Bridge and Lake Williams for a two vehicle crash. There were injuries reported in the accident but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Route 207 is expected to be closed until the vehicles are removed so drivers should expect delays in the area.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The incident remains under investigation.