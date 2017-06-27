Cruisin’ Connecticut – Ice Cream Week: Farmer’s Cow Calfe and Creamery

By Published: Updated:
farmers cow calfe creamery mansfield ct

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — This week we’re celebrating “Ice Cream Week,” along the Connecticut Ice Cream Trail. We stopped by The Farmer’s Cow Calfe & Creamery in Mansfield.

You probably recognize The Farmer’s Cow brand from your milk and eggs in the grocery store, but they’re using their local products to craft 40 flavors of delicious ice cream.

They also have a milk bar, with four flavored milks every day. When we visited, you could indulge in: chocolate, banana, tiramisu, and caramel pecan.

In the ice cream department, they say Vanilla is their best seller, but you can enjoy special summer flavors including: Red, White & Moo, Buckets of Blueberries, Just Picked Peach and more.

You can visit the creamery at: 86 Storrs Road, Mansfield CT

Learn more about The Farmer’s Cow products, and their farming history in Connecticut.

Vote for your favorite ice cream hot spot in Connecticut – let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s