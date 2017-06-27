Cruisin’ Connecticut – Ice Cream Week: Farmer’s Cow Calfe and Creamery

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — This week we’re celebrating “Ice Cream Week,” along the Connecticut Ice Cream Trail. We stopped by The Farmer’s Cow Calfe & Creamery in Mansfield.

You probably recognize The Farmer’s Cow brand from your milk and eggs in the grocery store, but they’re using their local products to craft 40 flavors of delicious ice cream.

They also have a milk bar, with four flavored milks every day. When we visited, you could indulge in: chocolate, banana, tiramisu, and caramel pecan.

In the ice cream department, they say Vanilla is their best seller, but you can enjoy special summer flavors including: Red, White & Moo, Buckets of Blueberries, Just Picked Peach and more.



You can visit the creamery at: 86 Storrs Road, Mansfield CT

