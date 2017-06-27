CT state official sentenced to 120 days in prison

By Published:

TRUMBULL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Board of Education member has been sentenced to 120 days in prison following four arrests for drunken driving in a 12 week period.

The Connecticut Post reports 62-year-old Stephen Wright pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license for the first of his arrests.

Wright is facing trials for additional arrests in Norwalk, Derby and Shelton.

Wright was appointed to his position by Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy. Malloy’s spokesperson says the governor’s office has not spoken with Wright over his future role on the board, but they expect to as his “pressing matter begin to be resolved.”

Court records show Wright was first arrested by Norwalk police Feb. 22 and last arrested by Stratford police April 10.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s