Democrats don’t have a budget deal to vote this week

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Legislative Democrats say they won’t have a budget ready for a vote this week, making it more likely Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will have to temporarily run state government using his executive authority.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) had said last week that his rank-and-file members preferred voting Thursday on a new two-year budget before the fiscal year ends Friday. However, a House Democratic spokesman said Tuesday they’ve been unable to reach an agreement, despite last-ditch efforts.

There also does not appear to be enough support for a legislative “continuing resolution” to keep government operating, or the quarterly “mini-budgets” Malloy had unveiled Monday. Instead, it appears more likely Malloy will maintain essential state services using his executive authority.

Legislative Republicans want the General Assembly to pass their budget proposals.

