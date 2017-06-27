Estimate: GOP health care bill could cost Connecticut $2.9B

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The governor’s budget office estimates the stalled U.S. Senate Republican health care bill could cost Connecticut as much as $2.9 billion annually as of 2026 by shifting costs to the states.

The analysis released by the Office of Policy and Management on Tuesday estimates 80,000 to 230,000 fewer Connecticut residents would be served under the Medicaid health program if the anticipated funding reductions become law.

Also, OPM estimates nearly 6,500 current enrollees of the state’s health insurance exchange, Access Health CT, would no longer be eligible for insurance premium subsidies.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that a vote on the GOP’s health care bill would be delayed until sometime after the July 4 recess. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he hopes the delay will become permanent.

