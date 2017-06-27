Experts say getting enough sleep is key to weight loss

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are looking to drop a few pounds, experts say getting enough sleep is the key to successful weight loss.

The first reason may seen obvious. If you’re asleep then you’re not eating junk food. According to studies, a lack of sleep can increase the hormone that stimulates appetite, so that means people who haven’t gotten enough might feel more hunger than those who did.

The National Sleep Foundation says most adults should get at least seven hours of sleep a night, with some people needing as many as nine.

Here are some tips from experts to help get a good night’s rest.

  1. Get some exercise — but do it several hours before you go to bed so you have time to wind down.
  2. Avoid late-night cocktails- alcohol can interfere with sleep patterns.
  3. Don’t look at your electronic devices.

